Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | December 13, 2019

By Alec Reo 15 hours ago

Lamar Jackson; Michael Vick; Tiger Woods; Max Bischel; Ron DeLeon


Credit Casino Connection / Flickr Creative Commons

Sometimes your idols turn into your rivals. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the historic performance of Lamar Jackson, becoming the all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards in a single-season Thursday night, passing former Atlanta Falcons great Michael Vick. Al tells of how these transcedent athletes don't come around often. Also, Max Bichsel, Gambling.com's Group Vice President of U.S Business, joins the show to talk about legalized sports betting coming to the state of Michigan. How big of an impact will this have in the state? Also, local fight promoter Ron DeLeon, of Ron DeLeon Promotions, hopes on the the show at the buzzer to discuss tomorrow night's event at the Lansing Center featuring five championship matchups. Have a great weekend Current Sports fantatics!

Episode 1561

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Alec Reo
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson
Michael Vick
New York Jets
Tiger Woods
What Makes an Athlete Transcendant?
Gambling.com
Max Bischel
Michigan Sports Betting Legalization
Ron Deleon
Ron DeLeon Fight Promotions
Lansing Center

Related Content

Current Sports | December 11, 2019

By jack kirwan Dec 11, 2019
Derrick Rose
sportstreambest / Flickr Creative Commons

Derrick Rose; Detroit Pistons; Erik "Doc" Love; High School Football State Championships; mid-Michigan High School Basketball