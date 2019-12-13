Current Sports | December 13, 2019

Lamar Jackson; Michael Vick; Tiger Woods; Max Bischel; Ron DeLeon

Sometimes your idols turn into your rivals. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the historic performance of Lamar Jackson, becoming the all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards in a single-season Thursday night, passing former Atlanta Falcons great Michael Vick. Al tells of how these transcedent athletes don't come around often. Also, Max Bichsel, Gambling.com's Group Vice President of U.S Business, joins the show to talk about legalized sports betting coming to the state of Michigan. How big of an impact will this have in the state? Also, local fight promoter Ron DeLeon, of Ron DeLeon Promotions, hopes on the the show at the buzzer to discuss tomorrow night's event at the Lansing Center featuring five championship matchups. Have a great weekend Current Sports fantatics!

Episode 1561