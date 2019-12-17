Current Sports | December 16, 2019

The mess that is the Detroit Lions; MSU men's basketball over Oakland; Cassius Winston healing over death of brother; Weekend Winners

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the sporting weekend that included the Detroit Lions falling at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How are fans coping with this season and does Matt Patricia survive as head coach of the team? Also, we briefly recap the Michigan State men's basketball win over Oakland at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon. What led to the Spartans victory and what must be improved as the team gets ready to hit the road on Wednesday to play Northwestern. We finish the hour by talking about Shawn Windsor's profile on Cassius Winston dealing with the loss of his brother.

Episode 1562