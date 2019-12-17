Current Sports | December 17, 2019

Tom Izzo weekly press conference; Michigan State men's basketball on the road against Northwestern; NFL power rankings

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you Tom Izzo's MSU men's basketball weekly press conference from the Breslin Center. Listen to what Izzo had do stay concerning his team moving forward in Big Ten play against Northwestern on Wednesday. Izzo believes his Spartans are still a work in progress. Also, who are the top teams in the NFL? Al, along with engineer Connor Matthes, compare and contrast the top tier teams. That, and more!

Episode 1563