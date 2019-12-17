Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | December 17, 2019

By 1 minute ago

Tom Izzo weekly press conference; Michigan State men's basketball on the road against Northwestern; NFL power rankings 


Credit Dennis Adair / Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you Tom Izzo's MSU men's basketball weekly press conference from the Breslin Center. Listen to what Izzo had do stay concerning his team moving forward in Big Ten play against Northwestern on Wednesday. Izzo believes his Spartans are still a work in progress. Also, who are the top teams in the NFL? Al, along with engineer Connor Matthes, compare and contrast the top tier teams. That, and more! 

Episode 1563

Tags: 
WKAR
Al Martin
Current Sports
Tom Izzo
MSU
MSU Men's Basketball
Spartans
Breslin Center
National Football League
Detroit Lions
Connor Matthes
Northwestern
Wildcats
College Basketball
Press Conference