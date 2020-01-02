Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | December 19, 2019

Michigan State men's basketball tops Northwestern; MSU Football Signing Day press conference; Throwback Thursday


On todays Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the MSU men's basketball win over Northwestern. How are the Spartans progressing as Big Ten play gets in full swing. Also, It's the early signing period of Michigan State football. We bring to you the press conference from head coach Mark Dantonio, in which he details the new talent that will be wearing Green and White very soon. Throwback Thursday closes the hour. 

Episode 1564

