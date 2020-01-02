Current Sports | December 20, 2019

Joshua Langford of MSU men's basketball is out for the season; NFL weekend ahead, what to watch for; Reflection Friday

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the heartbreaking news concerning Michigan State men's basketball senior guard Joshua Langford, who will miss the entire season due to foot surgery. What does this mean for the basketball future of Langford and the Spartans moving forward? Also, as the NFL regular season comes to a close, what games and storylines should we watch in the weekend ahead? Reflection Friday closes the show, as we discuss some of the biggest sporting headlines that we may have missed throughout the week.

Episode 1565