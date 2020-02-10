Current Sports | February 10, 2020 | Luke Fickell Says No To MSU

Luke Fickell turns down MSU football; Listener reaction to Fickell turning down MSU job; MSU men's basketball falls to Michigan

Today's Current Sports with Al Martin is centered on today's news concerning the Michigan State football coaching search, which revealed that Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has turned down the job. How big of a disappointment is the news and who now becomes the top target for MSU athletic director Bill Beekman? Callers also react to the news and discuss whether the news is embarassing for the MSU football program. To close the hour, Al touches on the MSU men's basketball loss to Michigan on Saturday. What are the chances that the Spartans will rally to win the Big Ten regular season title?

Episode 1589