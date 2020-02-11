Current Sports | February 11, 2020

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Luke Fickell; Cassius Winston; Harlon Barnett

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by previewing tonight's matchup as the MSU basketball team looks to rebound tonight as the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Spartans. Al gives his thoughts on who he think will come out on top in the matchup, and what MSU needs to do stop their losing streak. In segment two, Al reacts to a new report from the Detroit Free Press that stated that campus culture played a role in Cincinnati head football coach Luke Fickell turning down the MSU head coaching job.

Episode 1590