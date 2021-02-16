Current Sports | February 16, 2021 | Enoch Boakye Decommits From MSU Basketball

We discuss the decommitment of Enoch Boakye from the MSU men's basketball program, as well as preview the Spartans matchup against Purdue tonight.

The Michigan State men's basketball team will be trying to rebound tonight at Purdue, coming off a home loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the showdown between the Spartans and Boilermakers. Hear what MSU head coach Tom Izzo has to say in preparation for the game, as well as his thoughts on the possible NCAA Tournament streak being snapped. Al also tells you of the decommitment of big man Enoch Boakye and the reasoning behind his decision. That, and more!

Episode 1740