Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 16, 2021 | Enoch Boakye Decommits From MSU Basketball

By 51 minutes ago

We discuss the decommitment of Enoch Boakye from the MSU men's basketball program, as well as preview the Spartans matchup against Purdue tonight. 


Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

The Michigan State men's basketball team will be trying to rebound tonight at Purdue, coming off a home loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we preview the showdown between the Spartans and Boilermakers. Hear what MSU head coach Tom Izzo has to say in preparation for the game, as well as his thoughts on the possible NCAA Tournament streak being snapped. Al also tells you of the decommitment of big man Enoch Boakye and the reasoning behind his decision. That, and more!

Episode 1740

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
Tom Izzo
MSU Men's Basketball
Spartans
Big Ten Basketball
Enoch Boakye
High School Basketball
Purdue
Iowa
Ohio State
Michigan
Basketball
Sports Talk Radio