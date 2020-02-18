Current Sports | February 18, 2019

Related Program: 
On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al reacts to men's basketball coach Tom Izzo's press conference yesterday, and tells you where he thinks MSU can go from here, as well as reacting to Michigan State football hiring Colorado Offensive Line Coach Chris Kapilovic to join Mel Tucker's staff in East Lansing. Al gives his thoughts on this hire and reveals the new offensive coordinator that is expected to be announced shortly. In segment two we invite Eric Bach, Current Sports beat reporter to lay out his first story for WKAR that will be released later today. We close out today's show with Al expounding upon trade rumors from yesterday regarding a potential trade involving Darius Slay of the Detroit Lions.

