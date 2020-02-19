Current Sports | February 19, 2020 | Mark Dantonio's Legacy Takes Another Blow

Mark Dantonio; Mel Tucker; Curtis Blackwell Jr.; John Beilein; Sean Gardner; League of Legends;

More news is circulating surrounding the Curtis Blackwell lawsuit. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al dives into the latest filing that has revealed a photograph of Blackwell being present with Dantonio and other assistants while at the home of a recruit. Dantonio previously has denied Blackwell being present in the homes of recruits. Also, Al gives thoughts on former University of Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein's departure from the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers. Al argues why, despite how brief it was, Beilein's Cavaliers tenure wasn't a failure. Towards the end of the show, Current Sports beat reporter and hip-hop artist, Sean Gardner, joins the hour to talk about his first piece centered on Michigan State University's 'League of Legends' video game team and how egames / esports are becoming more and more popular!

Episode 1594