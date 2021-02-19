Current Sports | February 19, 2021 | Juwan Howard Is Proving All The Doubters Wrong

We discuss the sizzling hot Michigan men's basketball team and how Juwan Howard is shocking the college basketball world.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the amazing year that has been for the Michigan men's basketball team. Al tells you how Juwan Howard is proving all the doubters wrong and why that has fueled him throughout the beginning stages of his tenure in Ann Arbor. We then talk Michigan State men's basketball and how Tom Izzo will be treating the rest of the season as an 'audition' for next year's team. That, as well as a Reflection Friday that includes a look at the Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka powerhouse tennis matchup from earlier this week!

Episode 1742