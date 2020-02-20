Current Sports | February 20, 2020 | New NFL Playoff Format Good For Detroit Lions

Mike Krzyzewski; Roger Goodell; Matt Patricia; Jim Caldwell; Mel Tucker; Courtney Hawkins;

The NFL is looking into a big change into the playoff format. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks about the changes that could affect next season's postseason and how it could have changed the course of the Detroit Lions's 2017 season. Also, Al brings up the most recent hire in MSU Football's coaching personnel: Courtney Hawkins from Flint Beecher High School. He also tells MSU football fans that they need to learn four simple words in regards to next season. Towards the end of the show, Al give his predictions for tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Nebraska, and why he thinks this is the ideal game for the Spartans to get back to winning. Ian Hawley, former Current Sports engineer and current television producer for WILX TV10 makes a surprise visit to the studio! Hawley gives an update on what the last two years away from WKAR has been like for him and his exciting new journey into the world of broadcast journalism.

Episode 1596