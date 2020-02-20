Current Sports | February 20, 2020 | Possible New NFL Playoff Format

Mike Krzyzewski; Roger Goodell; Matt Patricia; Jim Caldwell; Mel Tucker; Courtney Hawkins;

The NFL is looking into a big change into the playoff format. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks about the changes that could affect next season's postseason, and how it could have changed the course of the Detroit Lions's 2017 season. Also, Al brings up the most recent hire in MSU Football's coaching personnel: Courtney Hawkins. He also tells MSU Spartan Football to learn the phrase: "Let's Wait and See" when it comes to evaluating all of the new coaching hires under the new Head Coach, and how this specific hire will help in the recruitment process down the road. Towards the end of the show, Al give his predictions for MSU Basketball's upcoming matchup against the University of Nebraska, and why he thinks this should be a great game for, "Michigan State to get out of the dog house." Ian Hawley, former Current Sports Engineer and current television producer for WILX, surprised the studio for a visit to talk about his life after Current Sports and why he is happy where he is now back working in Lansing.

Episode 1596