Current Sports | February 24, 2021 | Tiger Woods Accident, MSU Stuns No. 5 Illinois

We discuss the car accident of Tiger Woods and what it now means for his career, as well as comb through the stunning MSU men's basketball victory over Syracuse.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the news that shocked the world yesterday; the car crash of golfer Tiger Woods. What is Tiger's condition and what does it mean for his career? Al details how he got the news and why it's never smart to count-out Tiger. Also, the Michigan State men's basketball team shocked the college hoops world with a win over No. 5 Illinois last night. How did they do it? We give thoughts and hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say after the win.

Episode 1755