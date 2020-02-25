Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 25, 2020

By Jack Kirwan 14 seconds ago

MSU basketball; Iowa basketball; Tom Izzo; Fran McCaffery; Trae Young Atlanta Hawks; Deshaun Tate


Credit Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by previewing tonight's matchup at the Breslin Center as the Michigan State Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes. Al breaks down tonight's keys to the game and who he thinks will win. In segment two we welcome college basketball reporter Deshaun Tate to the program to discuss his recent podcast episode with Atlanta Hawks standout guard Trae Young's dad and to discuss the state of MSU basketball as the month of February comes to a close. Deshaun also gives you his take on who will come out on top between the Spartans and the Hawkeyes. 

Episode 1599

