Current Sports | February 26, 2020 | Grading MSU's Win Over Iowa

Tuesday night's win over Iowa was a statement win in a crucial point in the regular season. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al analyzes the positives and negatives after the conference matchup that opened up many implications in the already open Big Ten. Al points out the players that stepped up and rose up for the Spartans that contradicted earlier criticism. Towards the end of the show, WKAR Intern Alec Reo and JRN 418 student Sean Gardner join the show to give their thoughts on the victory.

Episode 1600