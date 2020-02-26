Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 26, 2020 | How Should We React To Big MSU Men's Hoop Win Over Iowa?

By Alec Reo 1 hour ago

Tom Izzo; Rocket Watts; Kyle Arhens; Xavier Tillman Sr.; Aaron Henry; Thomas Kithier; Luka Garza; Ryan Kriener; Cassius Winston; Marcus Bingham Jr.; Gabe Brown; Mel Tucker


Credit Alec Reo / WKAR-MSU

Tuesday's win over Iowa was a statement win in a crucial point of the men's college basketball regular season. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al analyzes the positives and negatives after the conference matchup that opened up many implications in the already open Big Ten. Al points out the stand-out performances, praising senior guard Cassius Winston for putting the team on his back and the defensive effort of junior forward Xavier Tillman. Towards the end of the show, engineer Alec Reo and Current Sports beat reporter Sean Gardner join the hour to give their thoughts on the victory. 

Episode 1600

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Alec Reo
Sean Gardner
MSU Basketball
Tom Izzo
Rocket Watts
Cassius Winston
Kyle Ahrens
Xavier Tillman Sr.
Aaron Henry
Thomas Kithier
Luka Garza
Ryan Kriener
Marcus Bingham Jr.
Gabe Brown
Iowa Basketball
Mel Tucker

Related Content

Current Sports | February 25, 2020 | MSU Will Be Tested By Iowa

By Jack Kirwan Feb 25, 2020
Tom Izzo
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

MSU basketball; Iowa basketball; Tom Izzo; Fran McCaffery; Trae Young Atlanta Hawks; Deshaun Tate