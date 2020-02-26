Current Sports | February 26, 2020 | How Should We React To Big MSU Men's Hoop Win Over Iowa?

Tom Izzo; Rocket Watts; Kyle Arhens; Xavier Tillman Sr.; Aaron Henry; Thomas Kithier; Luka Garza; Ryan Kriener; Cassius Winston; Marcus Bingham Jr.; Gabe Brown; Mel Tucker

Tuesday's win over Iowa was a statement win in a crucial point of the men's college basketball regular season. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al analyzes the positives and negatives after the conference matchup that opened up many implications in the already open Big Ten. Al points out the stand-out performances, praising senior guard Cassius Winston for putting the team on his back and the defensive effort of junior forward Xavier Tillman. Towards the end of the show, engineer Alec Reo and Current Sports beat reporter Sean Gardner join the hour to give their thoughts on the victory.

Episode 1600