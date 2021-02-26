Current Sports | February 26, 2021 | 'Respect' Is Spelled I.Z.Z.O.

The Michigan State men's basketball team knocked-off another top-5 team last night. This time it was Ohio State that felt the wrath of the Spartans. Al breaks it all down.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we break down an accomplishment that has never happened before in the Tom Izzo era of Michigan State men's basketball until this week. The Spartans topped another top-5 nationally ranked team, this time against Ohio State last night. How has this MSU team put it all together, as they fight for their NCAA Tournament lives? Hear what Al has to say, as well as head coach Izzo, and players Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry. Reflection Fri-YAY is also on deck!

Episode 1756