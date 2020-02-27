Related Program: 
Current Sports | February 27, 2020 | The 'Gumpttion' Podcast Featuring Todd Duckett and Tim Herd

Tim Herd (left) and Todd Duckett of the "Gumpttion" podcast.
Credit Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

The Big Ten is set up for a photo-finish leading up to the conference tournament. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al talks about the battle royale that is the Big Ten, and how Maryland and Penn State winning their respective games Wednesday night made things more difficult for the Michigan State men's basketball team. Also, Todd Duckett and Tim Herd of the "Gumpttion" podcast join the show to talk about what moments led up to the creation of the podcast, previewing some of their main talking points involving positivity in the journey of life. They also talk about the blueprint toward living a successful life. 

Episode 1601

