Current Sports | February 28, 2020 |Simpson Body Cam Footage / Hazelton Rumored To Be MSU's DC

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin we play audio of the body cam footage that showed Michgian men's basketball point guard Zavier Simpson's run-in with the police. Simpson gave the Ann Arbor police a false name (Jeff Jackson Simpson) and denied being the driver of a crashed vehicle. Al explains why we all do things that we regret when we are young. Next, we talked about the rumored MSU football coaching hire of Scott Hazelton from Kansas State as the next defensive coordinator under Spartans head coach Mel Tucker. We bring you a track record of success for Hazelton that's pretty impressive. We then preview the big MSU men's basketball game against Maryland tomorrow night and Reflection Friday is on tap!

Episode 1602