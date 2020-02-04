Related Program: 
Current Sports | February 4, 2020

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by reacting to the Michigan State men's basketball team losing over the weekend to the Wisconsin Badgers. Al tells you what the Spartans need to do in order to win at home tonight as the team welcomes Penn State.  In segment two, we react to Sunday's Super Bowl LIV, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, winning their first championship in 50 years. Tune in tomorrow as we recap tonight's basketball game. 

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo holds his weekly press conference at the Breslin Center, addressing the loss to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Izzo talks about the how a flu-bug hindered two of his biggest players, and what needs to happen in order for the Spartans to hold down the number one spot in the Big Ten Conference. Michigan State will next play host to Penn State tomorrow night at 8pm. 


