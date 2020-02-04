Current Sports | February 4, 2020

MSU basketball; Penn State basketball; San Francisco 49ers; Kansas City Chiefs

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by reacting to the Michigan State men's basketball team losing over the weekend to the Wisconsin Badgers. Al tells you what the Spartans need to do in order to win at home tonight as the team welcomes Penn State. In segment two, we react to Sunday's Super Bowl LIV, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, winning their first championship in 50 years. Tune in tomorrow as we recap tonight's basketball game.

Episode 1585