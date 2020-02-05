Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 5, 2020 | Mark Dantonio's Legacy

By Alec Reo 40 seconds ago

Mark Dantonio; Bill Beekman; Bennie Fowler; Samuel L. Stanley; Draymond Green; Kobe Bryant


Credit The Ann Arbor News / Flickr Creative Commons

The time has come. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the shocking news of Mark Dantonio's retirement from head coaching Michigan State University's Football team, and the legacy that will follow him. Bennie Fowler, former MSU Wide Receiver, joins the show to talk about how Mark Dantonio's coaching career, and how he was more than just a coach, sharing a story about lessons he learned from him about proper dinner table etiquette. Fowler also talks about his friendship with former MSU basketball star Draymond Green and how surrounding himself with successful people made him successful.

Episode 1586

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Alec Reo
Mark Dantonio Retirement
Where does MSU Football go from here?
NCAA Signing Day
Bennie Fowler
samuel l stanley
Bill Beekman
Draymond Green
Kobe Bryant

Related Content

Current Sports | February 4, 2020

By Jack Kirwan 23 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes
Smashdown Sports News / Flickr Creative Commons

MSU basketball; Penn State basketball; San Francisco 49ers; Kansas City Chiefs