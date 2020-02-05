Current Sports | February 5, 2020 | Mark Dantonio's Legacy

Mark Dantonio; Bill Beekman; Bennie Fowler; Samuel L. Stanley; Draymond Green; Kobe Bryant

The time has come. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the shocking news of Mark Dantonio's retirement from head coaching Michigan State University's Football team, and the legacy that will follow him. Bennie Fowler, former MSU Wide Receiver, joins the show to talk about how Mark Dantonio's coaching career, and how he was more than just a coach, sharing a story about lessons he learned from him about proper dinner table etiquette. Fowler also talks about his friendship with former MSU basketball star Draymond Green and how surrounding himself with successful people made him successful.

Episode 1586