Current Sports | February 6, 2020 | The Search For Mark Dantonio's Successor

Mark Dantonio; Bill Beekman; Pat Narduzzi; Luke Fickell; Robert Saleh; James Moore; Kobe Bryant

The search for a new head coach for the Michigan State Spartans football team has begun. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al explores all of the frontrunners to get the job, and the updates on each prospective candidate. He also brings up whether or not the job at MSU is appealing to coaches, given the events that have plagued the school's image in the past two years. James Moore, former MSU fullback and motivational speaker, gives his first reaction over the news surrounding Mark Dantonio's retirement, as well as the death of Kobe Bryant.

Episode 1587