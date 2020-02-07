Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | February 7, 2020

By Al Martin 55 seconds ago

Credit Jack Vaghani / Flickr Creative Commons

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by reacting to yesterday's trade deadline news as Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Al gives his thoughts on the return the Pistons received for Drummond and what he wants from the Pistons to close out this season. In segment two, Al reacts to the news from yesterday regarding the nature of Zavier Simpson's suspension from the University of Michigan basketball team, and previews tomorrow's game at the Crisler Center between the Spartans and Wolverines. 

Episode 1588  

