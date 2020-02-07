Current Sports | February 7, 2020

Detroit Pistons; Andre Drummond; NBA trade deadline 2020; MSU Basketball; Zavier Simpson; Tom Izzo; Juwan Howard

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by reacting to yesterday's trade deadline news as Andre Drummond was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Al gives his thoughts on the return the Pistons received for Drummond and what he wants from the Pistons to close out this season. In segment two, Al reacts to the news from yesterday regarding the nature of Zavier Simpson's suspension from the University of Michigan basketball team, and previews tomorrow's game at the Crisler Center between the Spartans and Wolverines.

Episode 1588