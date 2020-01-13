Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 13, 2020 | MSU Basketball Trounced At Purdue

By 20 seconds ago

MSU men's basketball falls hard at Purdue; NFL playoffs weekend; College football national championship tonight.


Credit Matt Hallowell / Flickr Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the busy weekend in local sports and beyond. We start with the blowout loss for the Michigan State men's basketball team suffered at the hands of Purdue on Sunday afternoon. How concerned should fans be about the first loss of the Big Ten year for the Spartans? Also, we dive in to the weekend that was in the NFL Playoffs. Who is the new Super Bowl favorite with the Baltimore Ravens getting eliminated? Also, we touch on tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and LSU! 

Episode 1573

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
Tom Izzo
MSU Men's Basketball
Spartans
East Lansing
Breslin Center
Purdue Basketball
Mackey Arena
National Football League
NFL
Clemson
LSU
Tigers
Baltimore Ravens