Current Sports | January 13, 2020 | MSU Basketball Trounced At Purdue

MSU men's basketball falls hard at Purdue; NFL playoffs weekend; College football national championship tonight.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap the busy weekend in local sports and beyond. We start with the blowout loss for the Michigan State men's basketball team suffered at the hands of Purdue on Sunday afternoon. How concerned should fans be about the first loss of the Big Ten year for the Spartans? Also, we dive in to the weekend that was in the NFL Playoffs. Who is the new Super Bowl favorite with the Baltimore Ravens getting eliminated? Also, we touch on tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship game between Clemson and LSU!

Episode 1573