Current Sports | January 14, 2020

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by breaking down LSU defeating Clemson last night in the 2020 College Football National Championship, 42-25. Al gives his thoughts on the performance of quarterback Joe Burrow, and gives his thoughts on whether he believes this is the best college football team of all time. In segment two, we invite former Current Sports engineer and Louisiana native Isaac Constans to the show to give his thoughts on what life is like now in Louisiana following last night's victory. To close the show we play for you audio from MSU basketball head coach Tom Izzo's press conference this morning ahead of Friday's matchup at home against Wisconsin.

Episode 1574