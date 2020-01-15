Current Sports | January 15, 2020

Houston Astros; Astros sign stealing scandal; Jeff Luhnow; AJ Hinch; Matt Schoch; Emoni Bates; Ypsi's Emoni

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al starts the show by reacting to the news that broke Monday that the Houston Astros have fired General Manager Jeff Luhnow, as well as Manager AJ Hinch for their roles in the sign stealing scandal from the 2017 MLB Playoffs. Al gives his thoughts on the punishments levied against the Astros by Major League Baseball and tells you whether or not he thinks the punishment is sufficient. In segment two, we invite Matt Schoch, sportswriter for the Detroit News and host of the Locked On Pistons podcast to discuss Ypsi's Emoni, a documentary surrounding high school basketball phenom and Ypsilanti native Emoni Bates that he co-created. Click here to watch the documentary.

Episode 1575