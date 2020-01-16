Current Sports | January 16, 2020 | The Aaron Hernandez Documentary

By Alec Reo 2 hours ago

Aaron Hernandez; Luke Kuechly; Mark Dantonio; Tom Izzo; Sekou Doumbouya; Michael Jordan;

Credit David Menifield / Flickr Creative Commons

The new documentary highlighting the rise and fall of Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez has been turning some heads. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives an outline on the topics that are covered in the documentary and what role Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) played in his demise. Also, Al brings up the topic of both Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo receiving bonuses for their coaching contributions over time and the reasons behind the bonuses. To close out the show, Al features a sound byte of Michael Jordan scoring 64 points against the Orlando Magic on this date in 1993 for Throwback Thursday, and featured some other important sports moments that happened on January 16th.

Episode 1575

WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Alec Reo
Aaron Hernandez Documentary
CTE
Dr. Ann McKee
Luke Kuechly
Mark Dantonio
Michigan State football
Tom Izzo
Michigan State Basketball
Sekou Doumbouya
Michael Jordan
Chicago Bulls
Orlando Magic

