Current Sports | January 17, 2020

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by previewing tonight's matchup as the Michigan State Spartans host the Wisconsin Badgers tonight. Al gives his thoughts on the game and where the Spartans must improve following last weekend's blowout loss at the hands of Purdue. We give our predictions on tonight's game and who we expect to stand out for MSU. In segment two, we preview this weekend's NFL conference championship slate as the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans. Al tells you who he expects to see in the Super Bowl following this weekend's games.

Episode 1576