Current Sports with Al Martin

Current Sports | January 20, 2020

By jack kirwan 5 minutes ago

Cassius Winston; MSU Basketball; NFL Playoffs 2020; San Francisco 49ers; Kansas City Chiefs; Connor Matthes


Credit MSU Spartans

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by discussing Michigan State's victory over Wisconsin on Friday, 67-55. Listen as Al gives his thoughts on the game and on Cassius Winston becoming the Big Ten's all time assist leader after passing former MSU guard Mateen Cleaves during Friday's game. We also discuss conference championship Sunday in the NFL, as the Kansas City Chiefs will now host the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In segment two we welcome former Current Sports production staff member Connor Matthes, now with the Argus-Press, to discuss a scoring controversy in an MHSAA basketball game between Laingsburg and Potterville. Matthes takes you through the story. To close the show we play for you an excerpt from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech. 

Episode 1577

