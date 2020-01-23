Current Sports | January 23, 2020

Juwon Howard; Isaiah Livers; Zavier Simpson; Franz Wagner; Brandon Johns Jr.; Tom Izzo; Zion Williamson; Eli Manning

The University of Michigan Men's Basketball team has had a rough stretch in the past week. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down what has been going wrong for Juwon Howard's team, and what players need to step up in order for the Wolverines to move up in the Big Ten. Also, Al talks about Zion Williamson's NBA regular season debut, and how his weight will continue to be a hinderance for the 2019 first overall pick. To finish off the show, Al brings up the question of whether or not Eli Manning is a Hall of Fame Quarterback in the National Football League, and the statistics that surround that argument.

Episode 1579