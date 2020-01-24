Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | January 24, 2020 | MSU Men's Basketball Falls Hard At Indiana

By Jack Kirwan 3 minutes ago

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston; Indiana Basketball; Archie Miller; Reflection Friday


Credit Streeter Lecka / Getty Images North America

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives you all of his thoughts from last night's Michigan State basketball game as the Spartans were defeated by the Indiana Hoosiers, 67-63. Al debates what the Spartans need to do in order to rebound from this loss, as they travel to Minnesota on Sunday to face the Golden Gophers on Sunday. We close the show with our Reflection Friday segment, as Al reflects on all of his favorite moments from the week that was in sports. 

Episode 1580

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
MSU Basketball
archie miller
Tom Izzo
Aaron Henry
Gabe Brown
Cassius Winston
Reflection Friday

Related Content

Current Sports | January 22, 2020 | Reaction To Kansas / Kansas St. Brawl

By Jan 22, 2020
Bill Self
Flickr / Creative Commons

Kansas / Kansas St. brawl reaction; Derek Jeter not a unanimous slection for baseball hall of fame; Michigan State men's basketball 


Tom Izzo Speaks Before Road Trip For MSU Men's Basketball

By Jan 21, 2020
Tom Izzo
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Coming off a win over Wisconsin on Friday night, the Michigan State men's basketball team now prepares to hit the road for its next two games. The Spartans will travel to Indiana on Thursday and then will head directly to Minnesota in preparation for a Sunday afternoon tip against the Golden Gophers. Listen as head coach Tom Izzo previews those matchups. 