Current Sports | January 24, 2020 | MSU Men's Basketball Falls Hard At Indiana

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al gives you all of his thoughts from last night's Michigan State basketball game as the Spartans were defeated by the Indiana Hoosiers, 67-63. Al debates what the Spartans need to do in order to rebound from this loss, as they travel to Minnesota on Sunday to face the Golden Gophers on Sunday. We close the show with our Reflection Friday segment, as Al reflects on all of his favorite moments from the week that was in sports.

Episode 1580