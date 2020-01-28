Current Sports | January 27, 2020 | Remembering Kobe Bryant

We remember the sports legend that is Kobe "Bean" Bryant.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we honor the life and legacy of the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant's death has sent shockwaves through the world. Al gives insight into what made Bryant a legendary sporting figure, whose reach extended far beyond the game of basketball. An emotionally heavy Current Sports comes your way.

Episode 1581