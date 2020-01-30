Current Sports | January 28, 2020 | MSU And Michigan Basketball Trending In Opposite Directions

Michigan State and Michigan Men's Basketball; Detroit Pistons update; Continued rememberances of Kobe Bryant

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give an update on the MSU and Michigan men's basketball, as the programs seem to be trending in different directions. Can the Wolverines stop the bleeding? Can the Spartans keep pace with Illinois for the Big Ten lead? Also, we continue to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant in light of the tragic helicopter crash that took his life, along with 8 others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. That, and more.

Episode 1582