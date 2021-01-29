Current Sports | January 29, 2021 | MSU Falls To Rutgers, NCAA Tourney Hopes Bleak

The Michigan State men's basketball team fell hard on the road against Rutgers last night. Will the Spartans NCAA Tournament streak be snapped this season?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al tells you why, with the blowout loss at Rutgers last night, the Michigan State men's basketball team may not make the big dance this season. Al breaks down the struggles of the Spartans last night and calls out players and coaches alike for the countless mistakes. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say, as well as junior forward Aaron Henry, who took full responsibility for the loss. That, and more, on this Fri-yay edition of Current Sports.

Episode 1734