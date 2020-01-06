Current Sports | January 3, 2020 | NFL Wildcard Weekend Preview

Michigan State men's basketball over Illinois; NFL wildcard weekend preview; Reflection Friday

On this Friday edition of Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the Michigan State men's basketball win over Illinois. Are the Spartans finding their stride at just the right time as Big Ten play gets underway? What does the victory mean for this Sunday's rivalry clash against Michigan at the Breslin Center? We also preview the NFL wildcard weekend slate, which includes former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins trying to win his first playoff game. Reflection Friday closes out the hour.

Episode 1568