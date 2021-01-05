Related Program: 
Current Sports | January 5, 2021 | MSU / Rutgers Preview / Lions Coaching Search

Can the Spartans find Big Ten win number two tonight against Rutgers? Which candidates are leading the running to become the next head coach of the Detroit Lions?


On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, the Michigan State men's basketball team will be playing host to Rutgers tonight at the Breslin Center. They are coming off a win over Nebraska on Saturday, looking to make it two-straight tonight. What must happenin order for that to happen? Also, Al gives his thoughts on the coaching candidates for the Detroit Lions. Who is the right fit to lead the team in 2021? That, and more!

