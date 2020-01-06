Current Sports | January 6, 2020 | Cassius Winston's Historic MSU Performance

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Michigan Basketball; Juwan Howard; NFL Wild Card Weekend 2020; Mike McCarthy

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by breaking down yesterday's game as MSU rolled Michigan in men's basketball, 87-69. Al takes responses from callers on the game, and dives into just how good this team truly is, especially after one historic performance from senior guard Cassius Winston. We also discuss the weekend that was the NFL and the exciting wildcard matchups. Do any of these winners have a legit shot at going to Miami for the Super Bowl? Al closes the hour by giving his thoughts on the new hiring for his Dallas Cowboys in Mike McCarthy as head coach. Happy Monday!

Episode 1569