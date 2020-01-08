Current Sports | January 7, 2020 | Is Tom Brady Done With The Patriots?

NFL Wildcard weekend 2020; MSU basketball; Cassius Winston; Deshaun Tate

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we begin the show by breaking down the first round of the NFL playoffs. Listen as Al gives his thoughts on all four of the first round of playoff games, debating topics like Tom Brady's future in the NFL, whether it be with the New England Patriots or otherwise. In segment two, we welcome college basketball insider Deshaun Tate of 92.9 The Game in Atlanta to breakdown MSU defeating Michigan over the weekend, and to give his thoughts on the Big Ten conference as a whole as teams begin to play each other.

Episode 1570