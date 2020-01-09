Current Sports | January 8, 2020 | Remembering George Perles

George Perles Dies; James Moore reflects on Perles death; Scott Pohl interviews Mark Wilson about Perles death; XFL 2020 rules

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we react to the death of former MSU head football coach, athletic director, and Board of Trustees member, George Perles, who died on Tuesday at the age of 85. We invite former MSU fullback James Moore to the program to discuss Perles' legacy and to reflect on what it was like playing for the legendary Spartans coach. We then bringy you an interview conducted by WKAR News reporter Scott Pohl, who talked with former TV and radio reporter Mark Wilson, who covered Perles during his time at Michigan State. Today, we honor the life and legacy of Perles, inviting our listeners to do the same.

Episode 1570