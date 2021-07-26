Related Program: 
Current Sports | July 26, 2021 | Mel Tucker And MSU Football At Big Ten Media Days

Hear what Mel Tucker, head coach of the MSU football team, had to say at Big Ten Media Days. Also, we have some of the latest headlines coming out of the Tokyo Olympics. 


Mel Tucker, head coach of the MSU football team.
Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we begin your week with some MSU football chatter. Listen to what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, IN concerning the Spartans in his second season as the head man in charge. Also, we give you the latest on the United States men's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, who are struggling and lost to France on Sunday. Also, COVID-19 infections continue to rise. That, and more. 

Episode 1821

