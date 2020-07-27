Current Sports | July 27, 2020 |The Return Of Sports Makes No Sense Right Now

The MSU football team is now in quarantine for 14 days after a coronavirus outbreak. The MLB has now postponed two games because players have tested positive. NBA player Lou Williams left the bubble, putting players and staff at risk. Does sports returning make any sense at this point?

Episode 1667