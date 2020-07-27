Related Program: 
Current Sports | July 27, 2020 |The Return Of Sports Makes No Sense Right Now

The MSU football team is now in quarantine for 14 days after a coronavirus outbreak. The MLB has now postponed two games because players have tested positive. NBA player Lou Williams left the bubble, putting players and staff at risk. Does sports returning make any sense at this point?


On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, Al questions the resumption of sports. The Michigan State football team has to now quarantine for 14 days after an outbreak of coronavirus last week. The MLB has now postoned two games because of an outbreak. And now, in the NBA, Lou Williams was found to be outside of the 'bubble', risking the health of players and staff around him. Does a return of sports even make sense right now? What are your thoughts?

