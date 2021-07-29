Current Sports | July 29, 2021 | The Pick Is In, Cade Cunningham Will Go To The Detroit Pistons

We have an NBA Draft special coming your way! We break down all of the draft action for tonight, and the obvious selection for the Detroit Pistons, who have the number one pick in the draft. Cade Cunningham is coming to Detroit.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we discuss the big night that is tonight's NBA Draft! The Detroit Pistons have the number one pick and all signs point to Cade Cunningham wearing the red, white, and royal blue. Hear what Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has to say about tonight's selection. Also, Al has a round one mock NBA draft, and so much more!

Episode 1823