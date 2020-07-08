Current Sports | July 7/8, 2020 | The Patrick Mahomes Contract And What It Means For Black QB's

The 10-year contract of Patrick Mahomes, which is now the biggest contract in sports history; Why the contract is important for Black quarterbacks; The NBA restart; Andre Rison says MSU assistant struck him

This edition of Current Sports with Al Martin tackles the massive contract of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which now becomes the largest contract in sports history. Al dives into the specifics of the 10-year, $503M deal and tells you why this is so significant for black quarterbacks across the league, and its future. Also, we tell you about what former Michigan State University wide receiver Andre Rison alleges happened at the hands of an assitant coach. We close out the hour centering on the NBA restart and the risks that comes with it.

Episode 1661