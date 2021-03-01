Current Sports | March 1, 2021 | MSU Cools-Off At Maryland, Players Honor Tiger Woods

We recap the MSU men's basketball loss at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. Also, Al recaps how the PGA honored famed golfer Tiger Woods, who is still recovering from last week's car accident

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the loss that was Michigan State men's basketball at Maryland yesterday. Was it just fatigue, or do the Spartans have bigger problems at play here? Also, where do the NCAA Tournament chances for MSU sit in the beginning of March? We have Weekend Winners on deck as well, recapping the PGA Tour's tribute to Tiger Woods, Andre Dirrell's boxing match draw, as well as the Golden Globes!

Episode 1757