Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | March 1, 2021 | MSU Cools-Off At Maryland, Players Honor Tiger Woods

By 2 hours ago

We recap the MSU men's basketball loss at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. Also, Al recaps how the PGA honored famed golfer Tiger Woods, who is still recovering from last week's car accident


Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the loss that was Michigan State men's basketball at Maryland yesterday. Was it just fatigue, or do the Spartans have bigger problems at play here? Also, where do the NCAA Tournament chances for MSU sit in the beginning of March? We have Weekend Winners on deck as well, recapping the PGA Tour's tribute to Tiger Woods, Andre Dirrell's boxing match draw, as well as the Golden Globes! 

Episode 1757 

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
MSU Basketball
Tom Izzo
Aaron Henry
Josh Langford
Maryland Basketball
Big Ten Basketball
NCAA Tournament
Andrew Dirrell
Boxing
Tiger Woods
PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson
Rory McIlroy
Golf