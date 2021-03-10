Related Program: 
Current Sports | March 10, 2021 | Spartans Prep For Maryland In Big Ten Tournament

The Michigan State men's basketball team will open up the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against Maryland. We preview the matchup!


Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is this year's home of the 2021 Big Ten men's basketball tournament.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we get you ready for the postseason, MSU basketball fans! The Big Ten Tournament officially begins today. The Spartans will tip-off against Maryland in their opening tourney game and Al previews the matchup. Hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say during his game-preview presser on Tuesday afternoon as well. We also touch upon the MSU women's basketball team opening its Big Ten Tournament run tonight against Penn State! Suzy Merchant and her team is poised to make a solid run this postseason as well! That, and more! 

