Current Sports | March 11, 2019

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we breakdown the Michigan State men's basketball win over Michigan on Saturday night. How were the Spartans able to sweep the Wolverines for the season and win a share of the Big Ten title? Al recaps the game and takes you inside the locker room with postgame reaction from head coach Tom Izzo and players. We also get reaction from Current Sports listeners via phone and on Facebook.com/WKARNews. The hour closes with brief thoughts on upcoming Big Ten tournament in Chicago and how much the conference tourney matters. That, and more!

Episode 1377