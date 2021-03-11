Related Program: 
Current Sports | March 11, 2021 | It Will Hurt, But It's Necessary, Lions Fans

We dive into the full rebuild for the Detroit Lions, who have decided not to franchise tag receiver Kenny Golladay this week. 


On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk Detroit Lions football. Al tries to calm the nerves of Lions fans who haven't quite copped with the rebuild yet. The Honolulu Blue decided not to franchise tag star receiver Kenny Golladay this week and Al explains why these are moves that must me made. We also touch upon Big Ten Tournament basketball action for the men's and women's MSU hoop squads. Suzy Merchant's team was able to find a major win last night against Penn State! That, as well as Throwback Thursday all on deck.

