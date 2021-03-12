Current Sports | March 12, 2021 | MSU Men Fall in B1G Tourney, While MSU Women Stun No. 9 Indiana

The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament action yesterday, while the MSU women's hoop squad pulled off a major upset over Indiana in tournament play. We have it all covered right here!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into Big Ten Tournament action for both the MSU men's and women's basketball programs. The men fell to Maryland in second-round play yesterday, while the women upset No. 9 Indiana! Al has thoughts on both outcomes, as well as postgame coverage that features Tom Izzo, Suzy Merchant, and MSU women's basketball guard Nia Clouden, who poured in 30 points in the win for the Spartans yesterday. That, and more!

Episode 1762