Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | March 12, 2021 | MSU Men Fall in B1G Tourney, While MSU Women Stun No. 9 Indiana

By 57 minutes ago

The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten Tournament action yesterday, while the MSU women's hoop squad pulled off a major upset over Indiana in tournament play. We have it all covered right here!


MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant coaches on the sidelines.
Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into Big Ten Tournament action for both the MSU men's and women's basketball programs. The men fell to Maryland in second-round play yesterday, while the women upset No. 9 Indiana! Al has thoughts on both outcomes, as well as postgame coverage that features Tom Izzo, Suzy Merchant, and MSU women's basketball guard Nia Clouden, who poured in 30 points in the win for the Spartans yesterday. That, and more!

Episode 1762

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
Suzy Merchant
Nia Clouden
Tom Izzo
MSU Men's Basketball
MSU Women's Basketball
Big Ten Basketball
Big Ten Hoops
Big Ten
NCAA Tournament
March Madness
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Lucas Oil Stadium
Basketball
Rocket Mortgage
Quicken Loans
Dan Gilbert
Name Change
Breslin Center