Current Sports | March 17, 2021 | Spartans Prep For The Big Dance!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into full blown NCAA Tournament talk! Al begins the show by discussing the MSU men's basketball matchup against UCLA and his thoughts on the Spartans possibly moving on in the First Four matchup. He then touches on COVID-19 variants and how successful the NCAA basketball bubbles will be. Also, hear from head coaches Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant as both the Spartan men and women are dancing! Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Episode 1764